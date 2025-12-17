DPDP Act rules leave companies racing to fix fragmented data, consent gaps

Barely over a month since administrative rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act were notified, a number of industry players are in a bind about the possible challenges in compliance.

What do the DPDP rules mean for legacy data collection and storage?

The administrative rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act may require companies to rationalise the collection and management of data they have collected over the years, since most of it is stored in fragmented formats, experts say.

Companies will also have to address concerns about the consent architecture, legitimate use provisions, and the readiness of