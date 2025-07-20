The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now?

Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI is launching Comet, a new web browser with AI-powered search capabilities, as it looks to challenge the dominance of market leader Alphabet's Google Chrome.The AI browser market is expected to be worth around $76.8 billion by 2034, from $4.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by Market.US.Chrome held a commanding 68 per cent share of the global browser market in June, according to StatCounter, cementing its position as the world’s most widely used browser — far ahead of Safari, Microsoft Edge and Firefox.