The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now?

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI is launching Comet, a new web browser with AI-powered search capabilities, as it looks to challenge the dominance of market leader Alphabet's Google Chrome.  The AI browser market is expected to be worth around $76.8 billion by 2034, from $4.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by Market.US.  Chrome held a commanding 68 per cent share of the global browser market in June, according to StatCounter, cementing its position as the world’s most widely used browser — far ahead of Safari, Microsoft Edge and Firefox. 
