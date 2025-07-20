Worldwide, it's an artificial intelligence-powered way to browse the web

The web browser, the ubiquitous software enabling access to the internet, has remained unchanged in its core purpose of fetching and displaying online content for decades. That’s now changing as tech giants bring the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to the browser.

Alphabet’s Google Chrome is by far the top browser, holding more than 70 per cent market share and boasting over 3 billion users. Chrome’s dominance and how people interact with the internet are set to change with the arrival of AI browsers: Perplexity’s Comet and OpenAI’s reported offering.

Since its public launch in 2008, Chrome has fended off