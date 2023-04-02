close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The rise of data annotation as firms look to create own versions of ChatGPT

The demand for experts who ensure that AI models are free of bias is exploding

Shivani Shinde
Chart
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us
The emergence of ChatGTP and a realisation of the potential of a machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) platform have sent ripples across the tech world, with almost every company wanting its own version. This, in turn, is driving momentum in the data annotation or data label
Or

Also Read

OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations

Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you

Nasscom to train up to 50,000 product managers by 2025: Narayanan

Building 5G use cases needs strong public-private alliance: Nasscom study

18% of Indian startups have at least one woman founder: Nasscom report

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

Indian start-ups to appeal against Google's in-app billing policies

Tech giant Apple might launch affordable iPhone SE 4 in 2023: Report

NCLAT order in Android matter will resonate globally on abuse of dominance

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls

Topics : Machine Learning | artifical intelligence | data

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Premium

Indian start-ups to appeal against Google's in-app billing policies

Google, alphabet
3 min read

Tech giant Apple might launch affordable iPhone SE 4 in 2023: Report

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

NCLAT order in Android matter will resonate globally on abuse of dominance

ibc
5 min read

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls

WhatsApp
2 min read

Samsung developing MacBook Air ultrabooks' OLED panels, says report

Samsung
1 min read

India's defence equipment exports reach Rs 16,000 crore this year

An exhibit of Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft at the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) pavillion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday
3 min read

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Tata Power, Adani raise electricity tariff for customers in Mumbai

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
2 min read

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Govt extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel to ensure availability

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon