Vision Pro VR headset to debut with over 600 dedicated apps, says Apple

Apple’s mixed-reality headset Vision Pro is set to go up on sale in the US for the first time on February 2. Ahead of the launch, Apple has announced that the App Store on the headset will feature more than 600 new apps and games that are specifically designed for the Vision Pro. Apart from the dedicated apps, the mixed reality headset will be capable of running over one million compatible apps of iOS and iPadOS.





Also Read: Tim Cook confirms Apple AI integration coming later this year: Report Apple said that the Vision Pro has an infinite canvas where apps can scale beyond the boundaries of a traditional display. It introduces a three-dimensional user interface that can be navigated with gestures. “Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we’re inspired by the range of spatial experiences they’ve created for this exciting new platform,” said Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott.

Apart from the entertainment apps and streaming platforms that Apple previewed last month for the Vision Pro, the company has now showcased multiple productivity and gaming apps for the headset.

Apple said that Vision Pro users can pair a Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad with the headset while working on Mac Virtual Display on the Vision Pro. Dedicated apps such as Box for managing files and 3D objects, OmniFocus for visualising data, JigSpace for creating 3D Spatial presentations, and more will boost productivity on the headset.

Microsoft has also come up with specialised apps for the Vision Pro headset, including Fantastical and Numerics. Other notable apps with redesigned UI for the mixed-reality headset includes Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Slack.

Apple has announced that the Vision Pro headset will be compatible with PlayStation DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller while supporting more than 250 games. The catalogue of games available on the headset includes NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team and more. Few games such as Synth Riders, twirl LEGO bricks, Super Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride 2 will also provide spatial gaming experience to users with immersive gameplay Environments.