Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vision Pro VR headset to debut with over 600 dedicated apps, says Apple

Apple's chief Tim Cook posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vision Pro will launch with more than a million apps, including 600 apps made specifically for it

Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro apps, Apple

Apple Vision Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple’s mixed-reality headset Vision Pro is set to go up on sale in the US for the first time on February 2. Ahead of the launch, Apple has announced that the App Store on the headset will feature more than 600 new apps and games that are specifically designed for the Vision Pro. Apart from the dedicated apps, the mixed reality headset will be capable of running over one million compatible apps of iOS and iPadOS.
Apple said that the Vision Pro has an infinite canvas where apps can scale beyond the boundaries of a traditional display. It introduces a three-dimensional user interface that can be navigated with gestures. “Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we’re inspired by the range of spatial experiences they’ve created for this exciting new platform,” said Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott.

Also Read: Tim Cook confirms Apple AI integration coming later this year: Report
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Apart from the entertainment apps and streaming platforms that Apple previewed last month for the Vision Pro, the company has now showcased multiple productivity and gaming apps for the headset.
Apple said that Vision Pro users can pair a Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad with the headset while working on Mac Virtual Display on the Vision Pro. Dedicated apps such as Box for managing files and 3D objects, OmniFocus for visualising data, JigSpace for creating 3D Spatial presentations, and more will boost productivity on the headset.
Microsoft has also come up with specialised apps for the Vision Pro headset, including Fantastical and Numerics. Other notable apps with redesigned UI for the mixed-reality headset includes Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Slack.
Apple has announced that the Vision Pro headset will be compatible with PlayStation DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller while supporting more than 250 games. The catalogue of games available on the headset includes NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team and more. Few games such as Synth Riders, twirl LEGO bricks, Super Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride 2 will also provide spatial gaming experience to users with immersive gameplay Environments.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Google adds Image generator and more to AI-chatbot Bard: Know details

Tim Cook confirms Apple AI integration coming later this year: Report

India is well-positioned in the area of AI, says Google's Jeff Dean

Samsung to launch affordable foldable device under Galaxy A series: Report

Apple extends agreement with Qualcomm for 5G modem chips until 2027: Report

Topics : Augmented reality Apple Apple app store virtual reality Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon