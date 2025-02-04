Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo reveals V50 smartphone's design and more details: Here is how it looks

Vivo reveals V50 smartphone's design and more details: Here is how it looks

Vivo V50 Starry Night variant's back panel gets a dynamic shimmering look under direct sunlight or focused indoor lighting

Vivo V50 in Starry Night and Rose Red colourways

Vivo V50 in Starry Night and Rose Red colourways

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's Vivo has revealed the first look of its upcoming V50 smartphone, which has been confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has also confirmed the colour options for the Vivo V50 and a few specification details such as the battery capacity and more. Here are the details.
 
Vivo V50: Design and details
 
Vivo has revealed that the V50 smartphone will be available in Titanium Gray, Rose Red and Starry Night colourways. The company said that the Rose Red variant of the smartphone will offer warm tones and a luxurious feel. On the other hand, the Starry Night colourway of the Vivo V50 introduces "3D-Star technology" which will enable the back panel of the smartphone to interact with environmental lighting. Vivo said that under direct sunlight or focused indoor lighting, the panel shimmers like a star-studded night sky. This effect will be dynamic, elongating holographic dots into meteor-like streaks as the user moves their wrist.
 
 
The Vivo V50 smartphone will feature a quad-curved display on the front, which the company said will offer an edge-to-edge screen. The company also said that it will be the country's slimmest smartphone within the 6000mAh battery category, measuring as low as 7.39mm.
 
Vivo V50: What to expect
 
Vivo V50 is expected to feature a camera system co-developed by the German optics brand Zeiss, featuring a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The quad-curved display on the smartphone is expected to be a 6.7-inch panel of 120Hz refresh rate. As for performance, the smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen three chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM.
 
Vivo V50: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
  • Protection: IP68 + IP69

More From This Section

Microsoft 365

Microsoft to remove VPN from 365 subscriptions by the end of February

Scheduling events in WhatsApp groups

Soon, you will be able to schedule events on WhatsApp from individual chats

(L-R) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 series: Samsung kicks off early deliveries ahead of Feb 7 sale

Nothing Phone 3a series to get iPhone 16-like camera button: What to expect

Nothing Phone 3a series to get iPhone 16-like camera button: What to expect

iOS 18.3

CERT-In warns Apple users of critical flaws in outdated software versions

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon