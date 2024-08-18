Business Standard
We have seen over 30% improvement using CoPilot: Razorpay's Brahmadesam

In the fintech sector, we focus a lot on feature development. While doing so, specifically in India, the regulation and the market landscape is constantly changing, he says

Murali Brahmadesam, head of engineering and chief technology officer (CTO), Razorpay
Murali Brahmadesam, head of engineering and chief technology officer (CTO), Razorpay

Ajinkya Kawale
Aug 18 2024
Fintech firms in India have been at the forefront of adopting new technologies to offer the best user experience. Fintech major Razorpay leveraged it to emerge as one of the leading players in the sector. 
 
Ajinkya Kawale speaks with Murali Brahmadesam, head of engineering and chief technology officer (CTO) at the digital payments firm, to know more about the company’s technology shifts, focus on security, and use of artificial intelligence. Excerpts from the video interview

There is greater regulatory oversight over fintech firms now. How can technology keep up with evolving regulatory requirements? 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

