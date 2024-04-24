What makes engineering R&D space a target for mergers and acquisitions?

Globally, business engineering research and development (ER&D) spending has experienced a 7-8 per cent compounded annual growth (CAGR) from 2020 to 2023. ER&D spending is expected to grow at an 8-9 per cent CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to stability in the market and emphasis on digital innovation worldwide.

With the current market size of $1.8 trillion, it is expected to grow to $3 trillion by 2030, fuelled by renewed interest in the segment, demand for digital products and services, and the adoption of new technologies, said the report titled ‘Seizing the ER&D Advantage: Frontiers for 2023’ by Nasscom