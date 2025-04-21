Monday, April 21, 2025 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 12 killed, 30 injured in US airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa, say Houthis

12 killed, 30 injured in US airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa, say Houthis

The deaths mark the latest in America's intensified campaign of strikes targeting the rebels

US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping

The strikes come after US airstrikes hit the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen last week.

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US airstrikes targeting Yemen's capital killed 12 people and wounded 30 others, the Houthi rebels said early Monday.

The deaths mark the latest in America's intensified campaign of strikes targeting the rebels. The US military's Central Command did not immediately acknowledge the strikes.

The Houthis described the strike as hitting the Farwa neighbourhood market in Sanaa's Shuub district. That area has been targeted before by the Americans. 

Strikes overnight into Monday also hit other areas of the country.

The strikes come after US airstrikes hit the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen last week, killing at least 74 people and wounding 171 others.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Hopefully Russia, Ukraine will make a deal this week, says Donald Trump

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Tesla bull issues 'code red,' urges Musk to step back from DOGE role

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump mixes Easter greetings with political attack, criticises Biden

mountains, hills, mountain

Hindu Kush snow at 23-yr low, threatens South Asia's water security: Report

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel admits 'professional error' in Gaza strike that killed 15 medics

Topics : US airstrikes Yemen war Yemen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMI vs CSK Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon