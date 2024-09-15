Business Standard
Home / World News / 3 hostages recovered earlier likely killed in Nov strike: Israeli military

3 hostages recovered earlier likely killed in Nov strike: Israeli military

All three of the hostages were kidnapped in Hamas' October 7 attack, their bodies were recovered in December, but the cause of death was only recently determined

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel Flag (Photo: Reuters)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israeli military says there is a high probability that three hostages found dead months ago were killed in an Israeli airstrike.
The army on Sunday announced the conclusions of its investigation into the deaths of Cpl. Nik Beizer, Sgt. Ron Sherman and Elia Toledano.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It said investigations had determined that the three were likely killed in a November airstrike that also killed a senior Hamas militant, Ahmed Ghandour.
All three of the hostages were kidnapped in Hamas' October 7 attack. Their bodies were recovered in December, but the cause of death was only recently determined.
 
In its report, the army said there was a high probability they were killed in the strike, based on where the bodies were recovered, pathological reports and other intelligence. But it said, "it is not possible to definitely determine the circumstances of their deaths."

The conclusions could add pressure on the government to strike a deal to bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Critics say it is too difficult and dangerous to try to rescue them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Iran missile

Missile from Yemen lands in central Israel, sets off air raid sirens

Israel, Right wings storm israel army base

Thousands of anti-govt protesters rally in Israel, urge captives' release

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Interviews for jobs in Israel to start from next week in Pune: Fadnavis

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

UN food agency emphasis on Gaza ceasefire after staff come under fire

car accident, road accident

Indian origin Israeli soldier killed amid tensions in the West Bank

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine palestine Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon