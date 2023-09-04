Confirmation

4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month mission

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Cape Canaveral
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.
Returning were Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Woody Hoburg, Russia's Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, t he first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit.
Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers, steaming cups of coffee and the ocean air since arriving in March. Their homecoming was delayed a day because of poor weather at the splashdown locations.
SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago.
Another crew switch will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of two Russians and one American who have been up there an entire year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked all of its coolant and a new craft had to be launched.

Between crew swaps, the space station is home to seven astronauts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SpaceX Falcon 9 SpaceX rockets Astronauts Earth SpaceX NASA

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

