4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month mission

Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Returning were Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Woody Hoburg, Russia's Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, t he first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit.

Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers, steaming cups of coffee and the ocean air since arriving in March. Their homecoming was delayed a day because of poor weather at the splashdown locations.

SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago.

Another crew switch will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of two Russians and one American who have been up there an entire year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked all of its coolant and a new craft had to be launched.

Also Read NASA to launch its streaming platform NASA+ this year, introduces beta site World's largest private satellite Jupiter-3 to be launched by Falcon Heavy Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 punches a hole in earth's Ionosphere Nasa sends SpaceX Crew-7 to International Space Station for exploration Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch Xi Jinping's G-20 snub marks shift from statesman to China's emperor Commercial gaming regulator established in UAE as federal authority Leaders besieged by thorny issues as they hold ASEAN summit without Biden Israel PM pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia-Middle East to Europe Looking forward to India trip, disappointed Xi not attending G20: Biden

Between crew swaps, the space station is home to seven astronauts.