Commercial gaming regulator established in UAE as federal authority

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has been officially established in the United Arab Emirates as a federal authority to introduce a world-leading regulatory framework for national lottery and commercial gaming.

Globally respected regulator Kevin Mullally has been appointed as CEO. He brings over 30 years of experience in national and international gaming regulation to the GCGRA.

On his appointment, Mullally said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the GCGRA. With my experienced colleagues, I look forward to establishing a robust regulatory body and framework for the UAE's lottery and gaming industry."

The GCGRA is led by a team of internationally credentialed leaders, all with proven track records and a deep understanding of global best practices in regulating and maintaining an effective, safe, and responsible gaming industry.

The Board of Directors is chaired by industry veteran Jim Murren. Murren said: "I am delighted at the appointment of Kevin Mullally. He brings unparalleled category experience and will be invaluable in creating a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for the UAE."

The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly.

