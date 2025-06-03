Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
S Koreans vote for new president in wake of Yoon's ouster over martial law

S Koreans vote for new president in wake of Yoon's ouster over martial law

Pre-election surveys suggested Yoon's liberal archrival, Lee Jae-myung, appeared headed for an easy win

The election commission says voting began at 6 am (GMT +0900 hrs) at 14,295 polling stations nationwide that will close at 8 pm (Photo: Reuters)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Millions of South Koreans are voting Tuesday for a new president in a snap election triggered by the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who now faces an explosive trial on rebellion charges over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Pre-election surveys suggested Yoon's liberal archrival, Lee Jae-myung, appeared headed for an easy win, riding on deep public frustration over the conservatives in the wake of Yoon's martial law debacle.

The main conservative candidate, Kim Moon Soo, has struggled to win over moderate, swing voters as his People Power Party remains in a quagmire of internal feuding over how to view Yoon's actions.

 

This election serves as another defining moment in the country's resilient democracy, but observers worry a domestic divide worsened by Yoon is far from over and could pose a big political burden on the new president. 

The past six months saw large crowds of people rallying in the streets to either denounce or support Yoon, while a leadership vacuum caused by Yoon's impeachment and ensuing formal dismissal rattled the country's high-level diplomatic activities and financial markets.

The winning candidate will immediately be sworn in as president Wednesday for a single, full term of five years without the typical two-month transition period. The new president will face major challenges, including a slowing economy, President Donald Trump's America-first policies and North Korea's evolving nuclear threats.

The election commission says voting began at 6 am (GMT +0900 hrs) at 14,295 polling stations nationwide that will close at 8 pm. Observers say the winner could emerge as early as midnight.

Lee, whose Democratic Party led the legislative effort to oust Yoon, has emerged as the clear frontrunner in opinion surveys released in recent weeks.

More than 15 million people already have cast ballots during a two-day early voting period last week, accounting for nearly 35% of the country's 44.4 million eligible voters.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

