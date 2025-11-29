Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Afghan national to be charged with murder in White House guard shooting

Afghan national to be charged with murder in White House guard shooting

In August, US president Donald Trump had asserted that his government would seek capital punishment in every murder case that occurred in Washington, DC

A police officer on a bicycle passes a makeshift memorial outside of the Farragut West Metro Station a day after two National Guard members were shot in Washington | REUTERS

The Washington Post reported that the upgraded charges of first-degree murder, instead of the initial charges of assault, raise the possibility for the suspected attacker to face the death penalty in the case | REUTERS

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Afghan national, accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House, will be charged with first-degree murder, the Washington Post reported.

Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for Washington, DC, said that more counts are likely to follow against suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal (29), who migrated from Afghanistan in 2021 under "Operation Allies Welcome" during Joe Biden's tenure, after the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan.

The Washington Post reported that the upgraded charges of first-degree murder, instead of the initial charges of assault, raise the possibility for the suspected attacker to face the death penalty in the case.

 

The shooting that occurred on Wednesday, blocks from the White House, left two National Guard members severely injured. One of them (Spec. Sarah Beckstrom) has died, while the other remains wounded.

Although capital punishment has been abolished in District of Columbia, Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday said she will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, the Hill reported.

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy exposed after top aide resigns amid US and Russia pressures

Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on Aug. 6

Trump vows strict curbs on legal migration after White House shooting

Trump declares most Biden orders void, citing use of autopen signatures

Trump declares most Biden orders void, citing use of autopen signatures

Donald Trump, Trump

What Trump said on 'Third World' migration & which nations may be affected

Shipping containers, export

India's economic growth, financial markets muddied by US trade deal woes

In August, US president Donald Trump had asserted that his government would seek capital punishment in every murder case that occurred in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday said that he would permanently pause migration from all "third-world countries" to allow the US system to terminate illegal admissions into the United States.

This comes in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday by an Afghan national, which resulted in the death of one National Guard member and left the other critically injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Residents at a temporary shelter near Wang Fuk Court

Despairing Hongkongers stranded by fire seek help amid housing shortage

The Wang Fuk Court residential estate following a fire on Nov. 28

Hong Kong fire sparks calls to end bamboo scaffolding, tighten safety laws

The CyrusOne data center in Aurora, Illinois on Nov 28

Global markets roiled after data-centre failure near Chicago halts trading

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

Two tankers catch fire in Black Sea after being struck, crew safe: Turkey

Switzerland flag

Swiss wealth tax proposal to test public appetite for redistribution

Topics : Donald Trump Afghanistan US immigration law US government White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon