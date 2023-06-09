close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

All you need to know about the 'Godfather of Voguing', Willi Ninja

In the 1980s and 1990s, Willi Ninja paved the way for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance. The community he made, "The Iconic House of Ninja," lives on this day, according to Google

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Willi Ninja

Willi Ninja

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Today, a special Doodle from Google honours Willi Ninja, the legendary dancer and choreographer. In the 1980s and 1990s, according to Google, Willi paved the way for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance. The community he made, "The Iconic House of Ninja," lives on this until now. 
Willi was also known as the "Godfather of Voguing," a dance form. His real name was William Roscoe Leake. The performers, who dance to honour Willi's legacy, are current House of Ninja members Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka, aka KiT Ninja. On this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning, featuring Willi and the iconic House of Ninja, had its US premiere at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Celebration. 


Godfather of Voguing’, Willi Ninja: Overview

Willi Ninja was born in 1961 and grew up in Flushing, Queens. Willi's mother took him to ballet performances at the Apollo Theater to support his identity and encouraged his interest in dance. Willi taught himself the moves that would one day make him a star, even though his mother couldn't afford expensive dance lessons. 
Inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphs and martial arts, Willi developed revolutionary new dancing techniques. In addition, Willi has appeared in films, music videos, and luxury runway shows all over the world. His moves have inspired Madonna and Jean-Paul Gaultier. Willi was also one of the first people to promote HIV/AIDS prevention at drag balls, and he was a key player in helping to break the stigma associated with the disease. 

Also Read

Netflix adds new game 'Shredder's Revenge' on iOS, Android smartphones

Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2023 today, marking the Persian new year

Google pays tribute to Kitty O'Neil, once the fastest woman in the world

Microsoft to pay $20 mn to settle US charges of 'illegal' children's data

Google marks 74th Republic Day with doodle based on hand-cut paper art

Ukraine dam breach to have economic, ecological consequences: Expert

8 including 2 children killed, 17 injured in road accident in northwest Pak

Suez Canal economic zone rakes in $2.5 bn foreign investment in 11 months

Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief

Sudan's govt declares UN envoy, a mediator in conflict, no longer welcome

Topics : Google Doodle Google brand Music fans

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Equity mutual fund inflows halve in May; SIP contributions hit record: Data

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read

Amit Shah to address public meetings in 4 states on June 10 and 11

Photo: PTI
2 min read

SC seeks Centre's stand on Delhi plea against order staying notice to Uber

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
3 min read

Most Popular

Trump charged over classified documents in 1st indictment of ex-president

Donald Trump
7 min read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Wildfire, Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon