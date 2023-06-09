All you need to know about the 'Godfather of Voguing', Willi Ninja

Willi was also known as the "Godfather of Voguing," a dance form. His real name was William Roscoe Leake. The performers, who dance to honour Willi's legacy, are current House of Ninja members Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka, aka KiT Ninja. On this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning, featuring Willi and the iconic House of Ninja, had its US premiere at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Celebration.

Today, a special Doodle from Google honours Willi Ninja, the legendary dancer and choreographer. In the 1980s and 1990s, according to Google, Willi paved the way for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance. The community he made, "The Iconic House of Ninja," lives on this until now.