8 including 2 children killed, 17 injured in road accident in northwest Pak

At least eight people, including two children of the same family, were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a deep ravine in a mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
At least eight people, including two children of the same family, were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a deep ravine in a mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Friday.

The pick-up vehicle was carrying 25 passengers of the same family who were going to Chitral from Upper Dir. It plunged into a ravine at Kochhan Gol near Lowari Top on Thursday while negotiating a sharp turn, authorities said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, four of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are caused mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

Passenger vehicles are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan road accident Death toll

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

