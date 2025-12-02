Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Amazon plans to use Nvidia tech in AI chips, roll out new servers

Amazon plans to use Nvidia tech in AI chips, roll out new servers

The companies made the announcement as part of AWS's annual week-long cloud computing conference in Las Vegas, which draws about 60,000 people

aws

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Amazon.com's AWS cloud computing unit on Tuesday said it will adopt key Nvidia technology in future generations of its artificial intelligence computing chips as the firm ramps up efforts to attract major AI customers to use its services. 
AWS, or Amazon Web Services, said it will adopt a technology called "NVLink Fusion" in a future chip known as Trainium4. It did not specify a release date. The NVLink technology creates speedy connections between different kinds of chips and is one of Nvidia's crown jewels. 
The companies made the announcement as part of AWS's annual week-long cloud computing conference in Las Vegas, which draws about 60,000 people. 
 
Nvidia has been pushing to sign up other chip firms to adopt its NVLink technology, with Intel, Qualcomm and now AWS on board. 
The technology will help AWS build bigger AI servers that can recognize and communicate with one another faster, a critical factor in training large AI models, in which thousands of machines must be strung together. As part of the Nvidia partnership, customers will have access to what AWS is calling AI Factories, exclusive AI infrastructure inside their own data centers for greater speed and readiness. 

Also Read

sebi, loans, MF, mutual funds, compensation, salary, bonus

Bosses tap bonus pools, cash awards to attract workers wary of AI

Amar Subramanya

In AI race, Apple Inc hands baton to B'luru graduate Amar Subramanya

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

How AI rewired work and life: The always-available partner for daily taskspremium

Amar Subramanya

Apple names Amar Subramanya VP of AI as John Giannandrea steps down

industrial robots

Nvidia, Japan's Fanuc team up for major 'physical AI' leap in robotics

"Together, Nvidia and AWS are creating the compute fabric for the AI industrial revolution - bringing advanced AI to every company, in every country, and accelerating the world's path to intelligence," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.
Separately, Amazon said it is rolling out new servers based on a chip called Trainium3. The new servers, available on Tuesday, each contain 144 chips and have more than four times the computing power of AWS's previous generation of AI, while using 40% less power, Dave Brown, vice president of AWS compute and machine learning services, told Reuters. 
Brown did not give absolute figures on power or performance, but said AWS aims to compete with rivals - including Nvidia - based on price. 
"We've got to prove to them that we have a product that gives them the performance that they need and get a right price point so they get that price-performance benefit," Brown said. 
"That means that they can say, 'Hey, yeah, that's the chip I want to go and use.'" 
The company also introduced on Tuesday new versions of its AI models known as Nova. Amazon said Nova 2 is faster and more responsive and includes a version called Nova that can respond with images or text-to-text, image, speech or video prompts. 
Another called Sonic can respond to speech prompts with speech outputs, which AWS CEO Matt Garman called "human-like" in his keynote address. 
Amazon has struggled to gain broad acceptance of Nova against rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini. Still, Amazon posted a 20% sales boost in AWS in its most recent quarter, primarily due to its cloud computing and AI infrastructure services. 
At the AWS Las Vegas conference, Amazon also introduced a service called Nova Forge to help companies create their own AI models using data they input. "This allows you to produce a model that deeply understands your information, all without forgetting the core information that the thing has been trained on," said Garman. 
Amazon shares were up 0.9% at $235.98 at midday on Tuesday.

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Vladimir Putin accuses Europe of sabotaging US-led Ukraine peace efforts

Imran khan

Imran Khan 'perfectly fine' but facing mental torture, says sister

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff

US envoy to meets Putin in Moscow as Zelenskyy tours Europe for support

renewable energy, wind energy

Europe's green push cuts emissions, but can its economy bear the cost now?

Topics : Amazon Web Services Nvidia artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon