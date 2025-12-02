Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Imran Khan 'perfectly fine' but facing mental torture, says sister

Imran Khan 'perfectly fine' but facing mental torture, says sister

The development comes amid rumours on social media about Khan's health as his family was constantly being denied from meeting him in prison for more than a month

Imran khan

Imran khan | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Islamabad/Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's health is "perfectly fine" but he is being subjected to "mental torture in solitary confinement", his sister Dr Uzma Khan said on Tuesday after meeting him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The development comes amid rumours on social media about Khan's health as his family was constantly being denied from meeting him in prison for more than a month.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff

US envoy to meets Putin in Moscow as Zelenskyy tours Europe for support

renewable energy, wind energy

Europe's green push cuts emissions, but can its economy bear the cost now?

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla's China-made EV sales rise nearly 10% in Nov amid fierce competition

US tariffs, Trump tariffs

Tariffs, AI boom could test global growth's resilience, OECD says

Topics : Imran Khan Prime Minister Imran Khan Imran Khan harassment issue Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon