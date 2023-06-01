close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anti-harassment service 'Block Party' exits Twitter amid API modifications

They said: "Block Party's Twitter product is going on indefinite hiatus starting tomorrow. We fought hard to stay here, but recent changes have made it impossible for now"

IANS San Francisco
Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US-based anti-harassment service Block Party, designed to combat abusive content on Twitter, has become the latest third-party app to leave the platform in light of Elon Musk-run Twitter locking most of its API (Application Programming Interface) access behind a paywall.

"Block Party's anti-harassment tools for Twitter will be on indefinite hiatus as of May 31," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The developers claimed that the changes to Twitter's API pricing (which starts from $100 per month) have "made it impossible for Block Party's Twitter product to continue in its current form".

Moreover, the company stated that everything from its Twitter service, including free and premium account features, will stop working from May 31, and users will be able to access a read-only archive of their Lockout Folder and block lists until June 30.

The company also shared the development on Twitter, saying: "Block Party's Twitter product is going on indefinite hiatus starting tomorrow. We fought hard to stay here, but recent changes have made it impossible for now. We're so sorry it's come to this."

In a follow-up tweet, Block Party said: "This isn't the end of Block Party the company! We're just pausing our Twitter product. And we've been hard at work on something new."

Also Read

Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon

Twitter adds 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web interface after iOS update

Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore G's account for violating rules

Twitter account suspended due to hacking: Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Terror strikes in Pakistan surged after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Amazon fined $25 mn for violating children's privacy law, deceiving parents

Amazon Ring to pay $5.8 mn over unlawfully accessing consumer videos

Beef, cheese, coffee main targets for shoplifters as cases spike in UK

US Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats expect little near-term impact

The company has developed a new safety product Privacy Party, a browser extension that reduces users' risk of harassment, cyberstalking, impersonation, fraud, spam, and other online attacks with automated privacy playbooks for their social media accounts.

Privacy Party is now available in alpha for existing Block Party users.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Harassment

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

green jobs
2 min read

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs
2 min read

From Volleyball Star to Marketing Sensation: Mradul Mishra's Inspirational Journey to Success

Mradul-Mishra
4 min read

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

gear line, manufacturing, economy, growth, PMI
3 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep445: GDP data, JioMart consolidation, new age stocks, WTO

TMS
2 min read

Most Popular

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Kevin McCarthy Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
4 min read

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
9 min read

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

GenZ, office, employees
2 min read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

India China
2 min read

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Elon Musk
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon