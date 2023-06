Anti-harassment service 'Block Party' exits Twitter amid API modifications

US-based anti-harassment service Block Party, designed to combat abusive content on Twitter, has become the latest third-party app to leave the platform in light of Elon Musk-run Twitter locking most of its API (Application Programming Interface) access behind a paywall.

"Block Party's anti-harassment tools for Twitter will be on indefinite hiatus as of May 31," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The developers claimed that the changes to Twitter's API pricing (which starts from $100 per month) have "made it impossible for Block Party's Twitter product to continue in its current form".

Moreover, the company stated that everything from its Twitter service, including free and premium account features, will stop working from May 31, and users will be able to access a read-only archive of their Lockout Folder and block lists until June 30.

The company also shared the development on Twitter, saying: "Block Party's Twitter product is going on indefinite hiatus starting tomorrow. We fought hard to stay here, but recent changes have made it impossible for now. We're so sorry it's come to this."

In a follow-up tweet, Block Party said: "This isn't the end of Block Party the company! We're just pausing our Twitter product. And we've been hard at work on something new."

Also Read Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon Twitter adds 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web interface after iOS update Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore G's account for violating rules Twitter account suspended due to hacking: Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know Terror strikes in Pakistan surged after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan Amazon fined $25 mn for violating children's privacy law, deceiving parents Amazon Ring to pay $5.8 mn over unlawfully accessing consumer videos Beef, cheese, coffee main targets for shoplifters as cases spike in UK US Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats expect little near-term impact

The company has developed a new safety product Privacy Party, a browser extension that reduces users' risk of harassment, cyberstalking, impersonation, fraud, spam, and other online attacks with automated privacy playbooks for their social media accounts.

Privacy Party is now available in alpha for existing Block Party users.

--IANS

shs/ksk/