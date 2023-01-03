Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore G's account for violating rules

-
ALSO READ
Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, New Zealand can now 'Edit Tweet'
Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon
Twitter promotes Rishabh Sharma as Next Asia-Pacific Core Business' head
Twitter introduces new verification badge for identifying company employees
Twitter tells Shashi Tharoor-led panel it follows strict data privacy
-
Microblogging site Twitter has suspended "Kantara" actor Kishore Kumar G's account for flouting its rules.
Kishore, also known for web series "She" and "The Family Man" season one, was active on the platform from the handle '@actorkishore'.
"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.
Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film "Kantara", is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.
The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.
In one Instagram post, he termed December 30 "Black Day" for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV.
In another post on the platform on January 1, he talked about a purported video of a man "who insulted God Kantara" and dies a "bloody death".
Commenting on the video, Kishore wrote: "Whether it is God or Demon, why don't we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't.
"But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice."
Set in rural Karnataka, "Kantara" explores the possibility of coexistence of faith and rationality, the conflict between nature and development and other themes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 13:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU