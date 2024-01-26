Apple faces 'strong action' if App Store changes fall short, says EU

From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30 per cent

Apple faces strong action if changes to its App Store do not meet incoming European Union regulations, the bloc’s industry chief said on Friday.



In a move designed to comply with the EU's incoming Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company will soon allow software developers to distribute their apps to Apple devices via alternative stores.



From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30 per cent. However, critics have said the changes do not go far enough, arguing Apple's fee struc­ture remains unfair, and that the changes may be in violation of the DMA.



Asked about Apple's plans, EU industry chief Thierry Breton exclusively told Reuters: "The DMA will open the gates of the internet to competition so that digital markets are fair and open. Change is already happening. As from 7 March we will assess firm' proposals, with the feedback of third parties." He added: "If the proposed solutions are not good enough, we will not hesitate to take strong action."