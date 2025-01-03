Business Standard

Apple's China challenge deepens as foreign phone sales slump 47.4% in Nov

The US company's smartphone sales in China still slipped 0.3 per cent during the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei's sales surged 42 per cent, according to research firm IDC

apple, apple logo

Apple briefly fell out of China's top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter of 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Shipments to China of foreign-branded smartphones, including Apple Inc's iPhone, fell by 47.4 per cent in November from a year earlier, according to data released on Friday from a government-affiliated research firm. 
Calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed that foreign brand shipments decreased to 3.04 million units from 5.769 million units a year earlier. 
The decline follows October's 44.25 per cent year-on-year drop in foreign smartphone shipments, extending a sharp downward trend in the world's largest smartphone market. 
Apple, the dominant foreign smartphone maker in China, faces a slowing economy and surging competition from domestic rivals like Huawei. 
 
Chinese consumer prices fell in November to their lowest in five months, as economic uncertainty and deflation concerns weigh on household spending. 

As its market share declines, Apple launched a rare four-day promotion in China on Thursday, cutting prices by up to 500 yuan ($68.50) on its flagship models to boost sales. 
Huawei has emerged as a particularly strong challenger since its return to the premium segment in August 2023 with locally-made chipsets. 
Apple briefly fell out of China's top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter of 2024 before recovering in the third quarter.  The US company's smartphone sales in China still slipped 0.3 per cent during the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei's sales surged 42 per cent, according to research firm IDC. 
Shipments of phones within China, which include domestic brands, fell 5.1 per cent year-on-year in November to 29.61 million handsets.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

