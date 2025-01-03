Business Standard

OnePlus 13 to get Apple MagSafe-like features with magnetic cases: Report

New cases for OnePlus 13 series smartphones are expected to be compatible with Qi2 charging standards

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming OnePlus 13 series smartphones may get iPhone's MagSafe-like features. According to a report by 91Mobiles, details about the official OnePlus 13 series smartphone cases have appeared online, revealing that the cases may have magnetic properties for attaching to supported accessories.
 
According to the report, both the OnePlus 13 and 13r smartphones will get a "Sandstone Magnetic case," while the OnePlus 13 will get two additional options with a "Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack case" and an "Aramid Fiber Magnetic case." Since the names of these anticipated official cases for the OnePlus 13 series smartphones mention "Magnetic," they may have magnetic properties. This also suggests that the company may bring new magnetic charging accessories.
 
For reference, OnePlus has already launched a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank in China. The company also offers a 50W AIRVOOC magnetic wireless charger in the region. OnePlus may bring these accessories to other regions including India, alongside the OnePlus 13 series. Additionally, the new official cases may be compatible with the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which will allow users to charge OnePlus 13 series devices using third-party wireless chargers and power banks that support Qi2.

Already available in China, the OnePlus 13 along with the OnePlus 13R and a Sapphire Blue variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be launching in India on January 7.
 
OnePlus 13: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
  • Protection: IP68, IP69
OnePlus 13r: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
  • Protection: IP68 , IP69

