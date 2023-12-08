Apple to move key iPad engineering resources to Vietnam: Report

Apple is allocating product development resources for iPad to Vietnam, Nikkei reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the matter.



Apple is working with China's BYD, a key iPad assembler, to move new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam, the report said, adding that this is the first time the company has shifted NPI resources to Vietnam for such a core device.



Engineering verification for test production of an iPad model will start around mid-February and the model will be available in the second half of next year, it said.



Apple and BYD did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.



Apple suppliers including Luxshare and Foxconn also invested in the Southeast Asian country earlier this year to further diversify production away from China.

