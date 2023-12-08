Sensex (0.37%)
69780.01 + 258.32
Nifty (0.26%)
20955.80 + 54.65
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
44495.65 0.65
Nifty Smallcap (-0.56%)
6734.45 -37.65
Nifty Bank (0.58%)
47114.00 + 272.60
Heatmap

Chronic fatigue syndrome more common than some past studies suggest: CDC

Chronic fatigue is characterised by at least six months of severe exhaustion not helped by bed rest. Patients also report pain, brain fog and other symptoms that can get worse after exercise

It's not in your gut

Representative image

AP New York
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Health officials on Friday released the first nationally representative estimate of how many US adults have chronic fatigue syndrome: 3.3 million.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's number is larger than previous studies have suggested, and is likely boosted by some of the patients with long Covid. The condition clearly "is not a rare illness, said the CDC's Dr. Elizabeth Unger, one of the report's co-authors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chronic fatigue is characterised by at least six months of severe exhaustion not helped by bed rest. Patients also report pain, brain fog and other symptoms that can get worse after exercise, work or other activity. There is no cure, and no blood test or scan to enable a quick diagnosis.
Doctors have not been able to pin down a cause, although research suggests it is a body's prolonged overreaction to an infection or other jolt to the immune system.
The condition rose to prominence nearly 40 years ago, when clusters of cases were reported in Incline Village, Nevada, and Lyndonville, New York. Some doctors dismissed it as psychosomatic and called it yuppie flu.
Some physicians still hold that opinion, experts and patients say.
Doctors "called me a hypochondriac and said it was just anxiety and depression, said Hannah Powell, a 26-year-old Utah woman who went undiagnosed for five years.
The new CDC report is based on a survey of 57,000 U.S. adults in 2021 and 2022. Participants were asked if a doctor or other health-care professional had ever told them they had myalgic encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome, and whether they still have it. About 1.3% said yes to both questions.
That translated to about 3.3 million U.S. adults, CDC officials said.
Among the other findings: The syndrome was more common in women than men, and in white people compared with some other racial and ethnic groups. Those findings are consistent with earlier, smaller studies.
However, the findings also contradicted long-held perceptions that chronic fatigue syndrome is a rich white woman's disease.
There was less of a gap between women and men than some previous studies suggested, and there was hardly any difference between white and Black people. The study also found that a higher percentage of poor people said they had it than affluent people.

Also Read

Brain fog, other long Covid symptoms focus of new small treatment studies

Researchers find long COVID could be caused by virus lingering in body

AIIMS-Delhi got Rs 23 cr from Centre in 5 yrs for rare diseases: RTI reply

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Theme, Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Peru declares 90-day health emergency over Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak

Chinese military spy balloon spotted in Taiwan Strait: Island's def min

Trump's vow to only be a dictator on 'day one' follows growing worry

COP28 climate summit: Negotiators turn back to future of fossil fuels

Canada stricts measures for int'l students, financial requirements raised

Levi's CEO Bergh to step down in Jan, handing reigns to ex-CEO of Kohl's

Those misperceptions may stem from the fact that patients who are diagnosed and treated traditionally tend to have a little more access to health care, and maybe are a little more believed when they say they're fatigued and continue to be fatigued and can't go to work, said Dr. Brayden Yellman, a specialist at the Bateman Horne Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The report relied on patients' memories, without verifying their diagnoses through medical records.
That could lead to some overcounting, but experts believe only a fraction of the people with chronic fatigue syndrome are diagnosed, said Dr. Daniel Clauw, director of the University of Michigan's Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center.
It's never, in the U.S., become a clinically popular diagnosis to give because there's no drugs approved for it. There's no treatment guidelines for it, Clauw said

The tally likely includes some patients with long Covid who were suffering from prolonged exhaustion, CDC officials said.
Long Covid is broadly defined as chronic health problems weeks, months or years after an acute Covid-19 infection. Symptoms vary, but a subset of patients have the same problems seen in people with chronic fatigue syndrome.
We think it's the same illness," Yellman said. But long Covid is more widely accepted by doctors, and is being diagnosed much more quickly, he said.
Powell, one of Yellman's patients, was a high school athlete who came down with an illness during a trip to Belize before senior year. Doctors thought it was malaria, and she seemed to recover. But she developed a persistent exhaustion, had trouble sleeping and had recurrent vomiting. She gradually had to stop playing sports, and had trouble doing schoolwork, she said.
After five years, she was diagnosed with chronic fatigue and began to achieve some stability through regular infusions of fluids and medications. She graduated from the University of Utah and now works for an organization that helps domestic violence victims.
Getting care is still a struggle, she said.
When I got to the ER or to another doctor's visit, instead of saying I have chronic disease syndrome, I usually say I have long Covid, Powell said. And I am believed almost immediately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Chronic fatigue syndrome United States

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon