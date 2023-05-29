close

As space race intensifies, China plans to send astronauts to moon by 2030

The announcement was made by Lin Xiqiang, Deputy Director of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), as China is preparing to send a third set of astronauts to its space station on Tuesday

Press Trust of India
Photo: NASA

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
China on Monday announced plans to send a manned mission to the moon by 2030 for lunar scientific exploration, amid its deepening space race with the West.
 
Li told the media at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Inner Mongolia ahead of the launch of the spacecraft that takes the three astronauts to the space station called Tiangong that China has recently initiated under the lunar landing phase of its manned lunar exploration programme.
 
The overall goal is to achieve China’s first manned landing on the moon by 2030 and carry out lunar scientific exploration and related technological experiments, he was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency. China’s manned lunar mission came as the US space agency Nasa aims to send a second manned mission to the moon by 2025 to explore the south pole for frozen water. PTI

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

