Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

As Xi visits Vietnam, China offers rail grants, pushes digital silk road

China is ready to offer grants to Vietnam to boost the railway between Kunming and the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, and other transport links from southern China to Hanoi

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Reuters Hanoi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China and Vietnam are set to agree this week on upgraded rail links and other infrastructure, possibly including digital projects, officials said, in moves that would bring Hanoi closer to Beijing as great powers jostle for influence in Vietnam.
 
The announcements are expected during President Xi Jinping's visit to Hanoi from Tuesday, the first in six years to the Southeast Asian neighbour, and shortly after US President Joe Biden travelled to the Vietnamese capital in September to strengthen bilateral ties.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
China is ready to offer grants to Vietnam to boost the railway between Kunming and the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, and other transport links from southern China to Hanoi, Vietnamese state paper Tuoi Tre reported, citing the Chinese ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.
 
He said China was ready to provide "non-refundable aid" for these projects, the paper reported late on Sunday, in an offer that, if confirmed, would represent a major concession to a country that is traditionally loath of taking loans.
 
It is however unclear whether grants would come with loans and the share of both.
 
A sizeable offer of grants could also be perceived as a blow to the United States and other Western backers of infrastructure projects in Vietnam, who under a climate plan have offered mostly loans at market values to help Vietnam reduce its coal use.
 
The Kunming-Haiphong rail upgrade plan, which Reuters first reported earlier in December, passes through the region where Vietnam has its biggest rare earths mines, which it has so far been unable to exploit because of a lack of processing technology.
 
Vietnam is estimated to hold the world's second largest deposits of the strategic minerals which are at the moment crucial for electric vehicles and wind turbines.
 
China is by far the world's biggest producer and refiner of rare earths, but is unclear what deal could be reached on that, as Beijing is usually reluctant to share its refining technology and Hanoi largely prevents export of unprocessed rare earths.
 

Also Read

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties to offset tensions with China

Rail stocks in demand: Titagarh, IRCON, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 19%

OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Israel bombs Gaza after Hamas' 'no hostage will leave alive' warning

Macy's gets $5.8 billion buyout offer from investor group, says report

China brokered peace talks to de-escalate northeast fighting: Myanmar govt

COP28 draft gives fossil fuel phase-out a miss, bats for renewable energy

UAE trying nearly 90 detainees on terror charges during COP28: Report

Vietnam's foreign affairs ministry did not reply on Monday to a request for comment about the possible grants, but Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in November supported the upgrade of the Kunming-Haiphong rail.
 
DIGITAL SILK ROAD
 
China's ambassador also mentioned digital interconnections among the priorities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, which are already enjoying booming economic exchanges.
 
"Both of our countries need to enhance interconnections on land, sea, air and on the internet," Xiong Bo was reported saying.
Diplomats, officials and Vietnamese experts said digital interconnections meant including Vietnam in Chinese plans for a Digital Silk Road, Beijing's flagship programme under the wider Belt and Road Initiative focussed on optical fibre cables, data centres and other telecoms infrastructure in friendly countries.
 
Additional submarine cables could be part of the discussion, one diplomat said, as Vietnam has experienced disruptions this year in its undersea digital infrastructure.

Vietnam also plans to build a fully-fledged 5G network, an infrastructure in which China's telecom giant Huawei excels.
 
Vietnam's foreign ministry did not comment on Monday but President Vo Van Thuong at the Belt and Road forum in China in October urged to boost cooperation on digital infrastructure.
 
It is however unclear whether Vietnam is only paying lip service to that, as national security concerns tend to prevail on strategic projects, said Le Hong Hiep, a senior fellow at Singapore's Iseas' Yusof Ishak Institute, especially in the South China Sea, where Hanoi and Beijing disagree over borders.
 
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Khanh Vu; Editing by Michael Perry)
Topics : Xi Jinping Vietnam China Silk Road

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon