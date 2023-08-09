Confirmation

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

The state government collects tolls, passenger and goods taxes, and motor vehicle taxes annually or for a lifetime. Both the central and state governments charge a road tax

Paying road tax online in India

Paying road tax online in India

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
When you decide to purchase a bike or a car, the road tax is included in the last expense of the vehicle or its on-road cost. If you desire to drive your vehicle in a specific region or city, you need to pay road tax of that specific state.

In India, both the central and state governments put a road tax. The state government collects toll, passenger and goods taxes, and motor vehicle taxes annually or based on lifetime. This tax is different in each state. You should pay this tax to the state government if you have any desire to have a vehicle there.

Road tax in India: Overview

Regarding a road tax, while buying any vehicle, the purchaser needs to pay the base charges, and in addition to that, there are multiple other types of charges added to the total price. These additional expenses incorporate the registration fees, insurance costs alongside the real vehicle cost and the road tax. The road tax is that amount that is paid while buying any vehicle in the concerned nation or state. It depends upon the state, tax amount, clauses, and the structure varies.  

To evaluate road tax in India, you need to think about the following factors:

    • Vehicle type
    • Engine capacity

    • Reason for use
    • Age of the vehicle.

Online payment of road tax: Steps to follow

Given below are the easy steps to pay road tax online as per the Parivahan website:

    • Step 1: Visit the Online Services head in Parivahan website and choose the Vahan Services or visit the URL at https://parivahan.gov.in/vahanservice/vahan/ui/usermgmt/login.xhtml.

    • Step 2: From the online services list, choose Pay Your Tax.

    • Step 3: Fill in the Registration Number, Mobile Number and press on to generate OTP.

    • Step 4: Alongside fill the OTP received at mobile and press on Show Details.

    • Step 5: Double check the details related to owner information, Permit details, Tax details, latest Tax details under Owner Tax Information.

    • Step 6: Fill the number of Month/ Year /Quarter (if tax is up to date) under Tax details. Pick Tax Mode from Yearly, Lifetime, Quarterly and Monthly.

    • Step 7: Auto Generated Total payable sum will be shown, if right then press on Payment or Reset if inaccurate.

    • Step 8: Select payment option, make the essential payment and save the generated Fees Receipt.

Road tax: Insights 

You may be needed to introduce a couple of documents at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) while paying your road tax offline that has:

    • Vehicle’s registration certificate
    • Vehicle’s insurance Policy
    • Vehicle’s buying invoice
    • Identity proof copy
    • Address proof copy.

Topics : Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Road sector toll tax

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

