Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

Asia-Europe LNG spread at widest level in almost two years: S&P Global

The spread between the Japan Korea Market, used as an Asian benchmark, and the Title Transfer Facility, the European gas benchmark, was assessed at $2.79 per million British thermal units on Wed

Photo: Bloomberg

Asian LNG demand has been tepid since early November due to solid inventories, weak industrial demand. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Asia-Europe liquefied natural gas (LNG) spread has hit its widest level in about two years, data from S&P Global Commodity Insights showed, as congestion at Panama makes sending U.S. LNG to Asia via alternative routes a bit more expensive than normal.
 
The spread between the Japan Korea Market (JKM), widely used as an Asian LNG benchmark, and the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the European gas benchmark, was assessed by S&P at $2.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Dec. 6, its widest since Dec. 31, 2021.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Spreads reflects the market-making differential between buyers and sellers of a commodity. Narrow spreads are a sign of market liquidity.
 
"Continued issues at Panama Canal are causing a bit of risk premium in the JKM market," an trading source said.
"It sends a signal that more flexible LNG supply from the Atlantic Basin should be heading to Asia, as the spread currently covers the additional shipping costs.
 
But in reality, the bulk of flexible cargoes from the Atlantic Basin are still being exported to Europe, with the long-wait times at Panama Canal and high inventories in Asia capping restocking demand," the source said.
 
The restrictions on the Panama Canal, one of the world's main maritime shipping routes, meant that tankers carrying LNG cargoes from the United States have to go around longer alternative routs: the Cape of Good Hope or the Suez Canal to reach Northeast Asia, taking around nine days longer.
 
Jake Horslen, senior LNG analyst at consultancy Energy Aspect, said that only three U.S. LNG cargoes went via Panama towards Northeast Asia/Southeast Asia in November.
 
"This is very low by historic standards - the average in was 12 cargoes per month in 2022 and 18/month in 2021. In 2023 so far, the average was 12/month until November when it dropped sharply to just 3," he said.
 
Asian LNG demand has been tepid since early November due to solid inventories, weak industrial demand and generally mild weather.
 
"We still see Asia-Pacific balances quite comfortable this winter and expect only a minimal Asian call on U.S. spot LNG, but the Panama congestion makes this marginal call a bit more expensive than normal," Horselen said.
 

Also Read

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

Petronet LNG Q2 results: Net profit rises 9%, will invest Rs 20,685 crore

GAIL to tap spot LNG markets to meet increased demand of electricity

India's natural gas ambitions tripping even though imported LNG prices fall

Proposed 5% biogas blending with LNG can cut imports worth $1.17 bn: IBA

British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah detained in Denmark before trial

7.1 magnitude quake hits South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, no tsunami threat

UK PM Sunak fights back amid leadership turmoil over deportation policy

Israel hits South Gaza town, one of last areas where Palestinians can flee

Samir Shah to lead BBC: Everything you need to know about the next chairman

In Europe, record gas storage inventories and strong floating LNG storage meant the continent is well prepared for winter.
S&P said that the spread between the JKM and the Northwest Europe LNG price reached $3.385/mmBtu on Dec. 6.
 
"It is only just at the cusp of being profitable to ship cargoes from the United States around Cape/Suez to Northeast Asia. Were the JKM/NWE spread to stay over $3.50/mmBtu for a few days, we would likely to see cargoes flow to Northeast Asia for late-January and early-February deliveries, rather than to Europe," S&P said.
Topics : Liquefied Natural Gas Asia LNG LNG Asia economy Europe

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon