GAIL expects to source 20 to 25% of LNG on short-term or spot basis

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's top distributor of natural gas, GAIL (India) Ltd, expects to secure about 20% to 25% of its supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a short-term or spot market basis, its marketing director, Sanjay Kumar, said on Thursday.

The rest will be via long-term contracts, Kumar told the Gastech industry conference in Singapore, adding that the company would tap spot markets to meet seasonal demand or volatility.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Chen Aizhu; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

