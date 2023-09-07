Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65802.81 -77.71
Nifty (-0.12%)
19587.35 -23.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
5847.75 + 22.30
Nifty Midcap (0.32%)
40414.95 + 130.85
Nifty Bank (0.13%)
44468.20 + 59.10
Heatmap

GAIL expects to source 20 to 25% of LNG on short-term or spot basis

The rest will be via long-term contracts, Kumar told the Gastech industry conference in Singapore, adding that the company would tap spot markets to meet seasonal demand or volatility

GAIL

Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's top distributor of natural gas, GAIL (India) Ltd, expects to secure about 20% to 25% of its supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a short-term or spot market basis, its marketing director, Sanjay Kumar, said on Thursday.
The rest will be via long-term contracts, Kumar told the Gastech industry conference in Singapore, adding that the company would tap spot markets to meet seasonal demand or volatility.
 
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Chen Aizhu; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Also Read

ADNOC Gas signs three-year LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

India's G20 presidency giving voice to many nations: Mahindra Gr CEO Shah

Amazon India inks pact with 5 states to empower persons with disabilities

Tabreed to invest $200 mn in Telangana to develop district cooling plants

Airtel Payments Bank, IDEMIA, HMD team up to enable use of digital rupee

Capital Group offloads NBFC Shriram Finance's shares for Rs 884 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GAIL India LNG Oil Prices

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon