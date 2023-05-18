Aston Martin shares soar on China's Geely becoming No. 3 shareholder

Geely will acquire about 42 million ordinary shares from Chairman Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree, currently Aston Martin’s largest stakeholder, at 335 pence each and subscribe for another 28 million shares at the same price, raising about 95 million pounds in cash for the British firm.

Aston Martin’s shares jumped nearly 25 per cent on Thursday after the luxury carmaker announced a 234-million-pound investment by China’s Geely, doubling the automotive firm’s stake to make it the third-largest shareholder.