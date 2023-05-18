French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

In a press conference on Thursday, May 18, Nadal said, “Today I'm still in a position that I am not able to feel myself ready to compete at the standards that I need to be at to play a Roland Garros. I am not the guy that is going to be at Roland Garros and just try to be there and put myself in a position that I don't like to be in."

Rafael Nadal, popularly known as 'the King of Clay' has decided to withdraw from the upcoming edition of the French Open due to his injury. This will be the first instance since 2005, when the Spaniard made his debut at the Roland Garros, that he would not be a part of the second major of the year.