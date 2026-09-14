At Brics summit, Modi, Xi offered to help Putin end Ukraine war: Kremlin

The Kremlin said ​on Monday that the leaders of China and India had told President Vladimir Putin that they stood ‌ready to help ​end the ​conflict in Ukraine and that ​Putin had reacted very positively to the suggestion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ​the discussion had happened on ‌the sidelines of the BRICS ​summit in New Delhi and that Russia was open to any ‌country using ​its influence ‌to encourage Kyiv to show "greater ‌flexibility."

Russia says it is ready ​to resume peace talks, but has made it clear ​it wants to take full control of ‌the rest of the Donetsk ‌region in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv rejects territorial concessions.