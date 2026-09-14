At Brics summit, Modi, Xi offered to help Putin end Ukraine war: Kremlin
India and China told Russian President Vladimir Putin they were ready to help end the Ukraine conflict, with Moscow welcoming efforts to encourage Kyiv to show greater flexibility
Reuters MOSCOW
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The Kremlin said on Monday that the leaders of China and India had told President Vladimir Putin that they stood ready to help end the conflict in Ukraine and that Putin had reacted very positively to the suggestion.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussion had happened on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi and that Russia was open to any country using its influence to encourage Kyiv to show "greater flexibility."
Russia says it is ready to resume peace talks, but has made it clear it wants to take full control of the rest of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv rejects territorial concessions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Narendra Modi Kremlin Russia Ukraine Conflict India Russia India-Russia ties Xi Jinping China
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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 4:02 PM IST