Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 2 killed as earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits Mexico's Guerrero

At least 2 killed as earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits Mexico's Guerrero

US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers, 4 kilometers north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, which is in mountains about 91 kilometers northeast of Acapulco

Earthquake

The state's civil defence agency reported various landslides around Acapulco and on other highways in the state (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Mexico City
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A strong earthquake rattled southern and central Mexico on Friday, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press briefing of the new year as seismic alarms sounded and leaving at least two people dead.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5 and its epicentre was near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, according to Mexico's national seismological agency. There were more than 500 aftershocks.

The state's civil defence agency reported various landslides around Acapulco and on other highways in the state.

Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado said that a 50-year-old woman living in a small community near the epicentre died when her home collapsed. Authorities also said that a hospital in Chilpancingo, Guerrero's capital, suffered major structural damage and various patients were evacuated.

 

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets when the shaking began. Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said that one person died after suffering an apparent medical emergency followed by a fall while evacuating a building.

Also Read

train tracks

13 killed, dozens injured as Interoceanic Train derails in southern Mexico

Earthquake, quake

7.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan, strong tremors felt in Taipei

air india crash

From Air India crash to Hayli Gubbi volcano, 2025 was marked by calamitiespremium

Crash

At least 5 killed in Mexican Navy plane crash near Galveston in Texas

President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico

Asia sees Mexico's sweeping 50% tariffs as building Trump's new trade wall

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometres), 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, which is in the mountains about 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.

Sheinbaum resumed her press briefing a short time after the quake.

Jos Raymundo Daz Taboada, a doctor and human rights defender who lives on one of the peaks ringing Acapulco, said he heard a strong rumble noise and all the neighbourhood dogs began barking.

In that moment the seismic alert went off on my cellphone," he said, "and then the shaking began to feel strong with a lot of noise.

He said the shaking was lighter than in some previous quakes and he had prepared a backpack of essentials to be ready to leave as the aftershocks continued.

He said he had been unable to reach some friends who live along the Costa Chica southeast of Acapulco because communications were cut.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil refineries

India asks refiners for weekly Russian oil import data to share with US

Iran

US intervention will create chaos in entire region: Iran official

Donald Trump, Trump

'Locked and loaded': Trump warns Iran over killings during protests

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

Why US and China are contesting for influence in Latin America now

Swiss ski resort fire kills 40, over 100 injured: What sparked the blaze?

Swiss ski resort fire kills 40, over 100 injured: What sparked the blaze?

Topics : Mexico Mexico City Mexico earthquake Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon