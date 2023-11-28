Sensex (0.02%)
65979.98 + 9.94
Nifty (0.20%)
19833.90 + 39.20
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
42190.00 + 139.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
6433.45 -2.60
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
43839.65 + 70.55
Heatmap

'Authentic' to 'hallucinate': Words of the Year 2023 are centred around AI

Prominent dictionaries have taken note of the technology that is the talk of the town

AI, google, Artificial Intelligence

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the age of deepfakes, identity crises and Elon Musk, Merriam-Webster Dictionary has announced "authentic" as the Word of the Year for 2023. In its announcement, Merriam-Webster said the word reflects what "we're thinking about, writing about, aspiring to, and judging more than ever".

The word "authentic" saw high-volume lookup in 2023 on the back of rising stories and conversations about celebrity culture, identity and social media, it said. Many celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Sam Smith, made headlines with their statements about seeking the "authentic self" and "authentic voice".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the most significant bit in the announcement came in the fifth para, signalling the role of a technological breakthrough that has quickly become ubiquitous – artificial intelligence.

"And with the rise of artificial intelligence—and its impact on deepfake videos, actors' contracts, academic honesty, and a vast number of other topics — the line between 'real' and 'fake' has become increasingly blurred," the announcement read.

The latest entrant into the Word of the Year list speaks of the times we are in, with AI taking centre stage in newsrooms, boardrooms and, well, in pretty much all rooms.

Earlier this year, the Cambridge Dictionary announced "hallucinate" as its Word of the Year 2023. The announcement was followed by the tagline, "When an artificial intelligence hallucinates, it produces false information."

Another lexicon, Collins English Dictionary, went a step further and announced "AI" as its Word of the Year 2023. The announcement said that the use of the word (strictly an initialism) has quadrupled over the past year.

Oxford Dictionary and Dictionary.com are yet to announce their respective words of the year for 2023.

This was the year of AI. From the emergence of ChatGPT to cases of deepfakes involving celebrities, people across the globe are still figuring out if this technology will accelerate human progress or is something to be alarmed about. For students and influencers, AI has come as a boon. For teachers and governments, maybe not so much.

Also Read

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

Rizz, thirst trap, simp: Merriam-Webster adds 690 new words to dictionary

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

Meta Platforms' paid ad-free service targeted in Austrian privacy complaint

Crude oil prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts

Imran Khan to be produced before special court at judicial complex today

Marvel Studios ropes in Michael Waldron to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

US 'bent backwards' in response to Canada allegations against India: Expert


One of the words that "authentic" beat to emerge as a winner was "deepfake". According to Merriam-Webster, the interest around the word spiked after Musk's lawyers in a Tesla lawsuit said he is often the subject of deepfake videos and again after the likeness of Ryan Reynolds appeared in a fake, AI-generated Tesla ad.

In India, it was more recently in the news when deepfakes of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral. The Indian government is considering imposing penalties on the creators of deepfakes as well as on the platforms hosting them.

In AI, a more recent development has reignited everybody's interest. Reports claimed that Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI might be due to an artificial general intelligence (AGI) project Q* (pronounced Q Star). It is believed that the software is able to solve maths problems, showing evolution from the usual language-based solutions. Altman has repeatedly said that AGI will solve problems faster than humans.

So, if words of the year show what the world is digging, discussions around AI are clearly here to stay, at least for a while.

Words of the years gone by
  • 2022: Gaslighting
  • 2021: Vaccine
  • 2020: Pandemic
  • 2019: They (on gender identity)
  • 2018: Justice (following the Donald Trump case)

Source: Merriam-Webster Dictionary 

Topics : Artificial intelligence word of the year Merriam-Webster Literature Technology BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon