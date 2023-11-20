Sensex (-0.19%)
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

OpenAI had announced Sam Altman's departure on Saturday, saying that he had been inconsistent with his communications with the board

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Sam Altman, former chief executive officer of OpenAI. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Sam Altman's sudden exit from OpenAI took the tech world by storm earlier this weekend. Now, in a tweet, Satya Nadella confirmed that Sam Altman, along with Greg Brockman and other former OpenAI employees, will be joining Microsoft.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners", Nadella posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success", the Microsoft CEO wrote.


On Saturday, OpenAI had announced Sam Altman's departure in a blog post, saying that he had been inconsistent with his communications with the board. "The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it said.

Also Read: It's our time : Anupam Mittal's invitation to ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Altman, on the other hand, also talked about his sudden exit in a post on X. He wrote that it was a "weird experience" and was like "reading his own eulogy".

"I love you all. Today was a weird experience in many ways. But one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you're still alive. The outpouring of love is awesome. One takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are," he wrote on X.
Topics : Satya Nadella Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

