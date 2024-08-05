Bangladesh protests: Internet shutdown, curfew imposed, 97 dead in clashes

Bangladesh plunged into chaos on Sunday as violent clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of at least 91 people, with hundreds more injured. The violence erupted as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets, demanding the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina . The unrest, which began last month, has escalated into one of the most significant crises during Hasina’s 20-year rule.

The death toll, which includes at least 13 police officers, marks a grim record, surpassing the 67 fatalities reported on July 19 when students protested against government job quotas. The intensity and scale of the violence have shocked the nation, leading the government to take unprecedented measures.

Government response: Curfew and internet blackout

In a bid to regain control, the government declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm on Sunday. This drastic measure is the first of its kind during the current wave of protests. Additionally, a three-day general holiday was announced, starting Monday, in an attempt to calm the situation.

The government also moved to shut down internet services, a step that has drawn widespread criticism. Critics argue that the blackout is an attempt to stifle communication among protesters and prevent the outside world from witnessing the full extent of the crisis. The shutdown has sparked concerns about freedom of expression and access to information in a country of 170 million people.

Hasina’s leadership under scrutiny



Sheikh Hasina, who won a fourth consecutive term in elections boycotted by the main Opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is now facing the most significant challenge to her leadership. Human rights groups and Opposition leaders have accused her government of using excessive force against peaceful protesters, a charge that Hasina and her ministers deny.

As violence spread across the country, protesters blocked major highways, launching a non-cooperation movement aimed at forcing the government to step down. The unrest has spread beyond the capital city of Dhaka, with clashes reported in multiple districts.

Protesters are ‘terrorists, not students’



In the wake of the escalating violence, Prime Minister Hasina addressed the nation, labelling the protesters as “terrorists” intent on destabilising the country. Following a national security meeting attended by top military and police officials, she urged citizens to take a stand against the unrest.

“Those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation,” Hasina said, adding, “I appeal to our countrymen to suppress these terrorists with a strong hand.”

Despite the Prime Minister’s appeal, the violence continued to spiral. Police stations and ruling party offices were targeted, and in the north-western district of Sirajganj, 13 policemen were beaten to death. In the same district, nine other people lost their lives, and two lawmakers’ homes were set on fire.

Dhaka in crisis



In Dhaka, the epicentre of the unrest, at least 11 people, including two students and a ruling party leader, were killed in clashes. The violence has paralysed the capital, with businesses shuttered, public transport halted, and residents fearing for their safety.

The Indian government has also issued a travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh until the situation stabilises.

Nationwide violence and casualties



The violence has not been confined to the capital. In the central district of Munshiganj, two construction workers were killed, and 30 others injured during a three-way clash involving protesters, police, and ruling party activists. Hospital authorities confirmed that the victims had died from bullet wounds, though the police denied using live ammunition.

In Pabna, a northeastern district, three people were killed and 50 injured in a clash between protesters and activists from Hasina’s ruling Awami League party. Similar scenes of violence unfolded across other districts, with fatalities reported in Feni, Lakshmipur, Narsingdi, Rangpur, and Magura.

Attacks on medical facilities



The unrest has also taken a toll on medical facilities. In Dhaka, a group of protesters vandalised a medical college hospital and set fire to vehicles, including an ambulance. Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen condemned the attack, calling it “unacceptable.”

In Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka, four garment factories were set ablaze, further straining the already tense situation. The fires have raised fears of economic disruption in a country heavily reliant on its garment industry.

Communication blackout and internet shutdown



For the second time during the recent protests, the government has ordered a shutdown of high-speed internet services. Mobile operators have been instructed to disable 4G services, effectively cutting off most of the country’s access to the internet. Social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have also been blocked, even on broadband connections.

A confidential government memo obtained by news agency Reuters revealed that telecom companies were warned that their licences would be revoked if they failed to comply with the orders. The move has been widely criticised as an attempt to silence dissent and control the narrative.

A nation at a crossroads



The current wave of unrest is reminiscent of previous protests in Bangladesh, but the scale and intensity of the violence suggest that the situation has reached a critical point. Last month, at least 150 people were killed in protests led by student groups demanding the abolition of job quotas. Although the country’s Supreme Court eventually scrapped most quotas, protests have continued, fuelled by grievances over corruption, economic hardship, and political repression.

Political analysts believe that Sheikh Hasina’s government faces an uphill battle to restore order and legitimacy. “I think the genie is out of the bottle, and Hasina may not put it back in the bottle again,” Shakil Ahmed, an associate professor of government and politics at Jahangirnagar University, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Bangladesh army, which has so far remained on the sidelines, has been called upon to ensure the security of lives, properties, and state installations. Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has vowed that the military will act in the nation’s best interests, but whether this will be enough to quell the unrest remains to be seen.

[With agency inputs]