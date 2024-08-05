Bangladesh, Israel, Russia, & more: Avoid visiting these countries for now

The Indian government has advised its nationals to refrain from travelling to Israel, Bangladesh, and other countries. Here’s a list of countries that Indians should avoid due to ongoing violence."

Advisory: Exercise extreme caution and restrict movements. Avoid travel until further notice.

Reason: Recent student-led protests against government hiring rules have escalated into widespread violence, resulting in over 260 deaths. The reinstatement of a quota system for government jobs by the High Court, which was later suspended by the Supreme Court, sparked these protests. The situation remains volatile, and safety cannot be guaranteed.

Current situation: The protests began due to the High Court reinstating a quota system for government jobs, reversing a 2018 decision to abolish it. This quota system reserved 30% of jobs for families of freedom fighters from the 1971 independence war. Despite the Supreme Court suspending the High Court order, students continued to protest after being labelled "razakar" by Prime Minister Hasina, a term for collaborators during the 1971 war. The unrest has led to significant violence and disruption. The advisory stated, "India strongly advises all its nationals presently residing in Bangladesh to exercise 'extreme caution' and restrict their movements in the wake of fresh waves of violence."

Israel

Advisory: Exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters.

Reason: The assassination of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders has heightened tensions in the region. Following these incidents, Air India has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, and multiple international airlines are avoiding the airspace. The situation is highly unpredictable, with potential threats from various groups and countries.

Current situation: Tensions have escalated following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, head of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif in Gaza, and Hezbollah Commander Fouad Shukr in Lebanon. Israel faces threats from multiple countries and groups, and the situation remains explosive. The Indian Embassy in Israel advised, "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

Lebanon

Advisory: Avoid travelling to Lebanon until further notice and leave if currently there.

Reason: The region's instability, compounded by the ongoing conflict and tensions with neighbouring countries, poses significant safety risks. The Indian Embassy has strongly advised against travel due to the unpredictable nature of the threats.

Current situation: Lebanon is grappling with severe political and economic instability, exacerbated by conflicts involving Hezbollah and other militant groups. The advisory clearly stated, "Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice. It is also advised to leave Lebanon."

Iran

Advisory: Exercise caution and avoid travel if possible.

Reason: The recent killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders has led to heightened tensions, with potential for further conflict. Airlines are avoiding Iranian airspace due to fears of regional escalation, making travel unsafe.

Current situation: Iran has been involved in retaliatory actions following the deaths of key leaders, including attacks on Israel. The situation is tense, with potential for further military action.

Yemen

Advisory: Avoid all travel.

Reason: Yemen remains a highly dangerous destination due to ongoing conflicts involving Iran and its proxies. The region's instability and threat of terrorism make it unsafe for any travel.

Current situation: Yemen is embroiled in a civil war with various factions, including Houthi rebels backed by Iran, fighting against the government and its allies. This has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, making it extremely dangerous for travellers. The Indian government has issued a stark warning: "Avoid all travel to Yemen."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism. We are determined to stand against them on every front and in every arena – near and far.” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant echoed, “Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price.”

Russia and Ukraine

Advisory: No formal advisory, but exercise caution.

Reason: The prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created a hazardous environment. Although no official advisory has been issued, the ongoing violence and instability suggest it's best to avoid travelling to these areas for now.

Current situation: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is now in its third year, with neither side achieving a decisive victory. Moscow's forces have made some gains, but the situation remains highly volatile and dangerous. While there's no formal advisory, it's always wise to be cautious and avoid these regions.