Bezos prepares prenuptial pact with Sanchez to protect his $138 bn fortune

Bezos holds a broad real estate portfolio valued at over $500 million, with properties in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Washington DC

IANS San Francisco
Bezos stepped down as Amazon.com’s chief executive officer in July but retains a role as executive chairman focused on new projects and initiatives.

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, who had to shell out a whopping $38 billion to MacKenzie Scott following a divorce due to lack of a prenuptial agreement, is reportedly preparing to protect his $138 billion fortune as his engagement with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The engagement has now given their lawyers a riveting task, reports Hello! Magazine.

"Following his divorce with Scott, which cost him $38 billion due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, Bezos is likely to opt for extensive legal measures to protect his $138 billion fortune," the report noted.

Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53 reveled in their engagement at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France, last week accompanied by Bezos's sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore.

They savored zucchini blossoms adorned with parmesan cheese, complemented by a distinct off-menu $4,285 bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard.

Bezos holds a broad real estate portfolio valued at over $500 million, with properties in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Washington DC.

Sanchez owns Black Ops Aviation, an aerial video company with high-profile clientele, and a grand $6.2 million home in Washington, according to the report.

Despite a $57 billion dip in his net worth, Bezos remains among the top three wealthiest people on earth globally, following Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Earlier this month, Bezos was spotted shirtless, sunbathing with Sanchez on his $500 million luxurious yacht in Spain.

The couple was also spotted at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and at global music festival Coachella in April.

Sanchez can soon be known as the first person to lead an all-woman space mission on Bezos-owned Blue Origin.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jeff Bezos Amazon

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

