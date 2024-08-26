Bitcoin touches $65,000 mark on Powell pivot, streak of ETF flows

Bitcoin touched $65,000 for the first time in about three weeks, aided by reviving demand for dedicated US exchange-traded funds amid signs that the Federal Reserve is set to loosen monetary policy.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday gave the clearest indication yet that the central bank is on course to cut benchmark rates from a more than two-decade high, portending a more favorable liquidity backdrop for global markets.

The largest digital asset rose as much as 1.2 per cent to $65,030 on Monday before dipping back to $63,780 as of 9:19 a.m. in New York. The cryptocurrency advanced 7.4 per cent last week, the sharpest increase for such a period since mid-July.