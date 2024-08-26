Business Standard
Canada to impose 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, says PM Justin Trudeau

Canada to impose 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, says PM Justin Trudeau

Ottawa will also impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China, Trudeau told reporters in Halifax, Nova Scotia

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

The tariffs come a little over a month after Ottawa opened a 30-day public consultation on Chinese EVs. | Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada will impose a 100 per cent tariff on the import of Chinese electric vehicles.
 
Ottawa will also impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China, Trudeau told reporters in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
 
The tariffs come a little over a month after Ottawa opened a 30-day public consultation on Chinese EVs and related products, bringing it in line with the United States and the European Union.
 
"I think we all know that China is not playing by the same rules," Trudeau said.
 
"What is important about this is we're doing it in alignment and in parallel with other economies around the world," he said.
Ottawa is trying to position Canada as a critical part of the global EV supply chain, and has come under pressure domestically to act against China.
 

Canada has inked deals worth billions of dollars to bring in top European automakers in all parts of the EV supply chain to bolster its manufacturing heartland.
 
The United States is expected to announce final implementation plans this week for steep tariff increases US President Joe Biden announced earlier this year. However, the planned duties might be softened.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

