Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Brics to grow as Saudi, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia join ranks on Jan 1

Current members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in August invited six other nations to become part of their group, pairing some of the planet's largest energy producers

BRICS nations, summit

The five invitees sent senior-level representatives to a Brics sherpa meeting in Durban, South Africa, earlier this month.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ana Monteiro

Membership of the Brics group of emerging-market nations is set to double, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt to join its ranks on Jan. 1, South Africa’s envoy to the bloc said. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Current members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in August invited six other nations to become part of their group, pairing some of the planet’s largest energy producers with some of the biggest consumers among developing countries. Only Argentina declined the invitation after President Javier Milei, who took office this month, reversed his predecessor’s membership bid. 

The five invitees sent senior-level representatives to a Brics sherpa meeting in Durban, South Africa, earlier this month and they fully participated in the gathering, “a clear indication that they have accepted the invitation” to join, Anil Sooklal, Pretoria’s ambassador to the bloc, said in an interview Friday. 

The new members will also send officials to a sherpa meeting in Moscow on Jan. 30, he said. 

“BRIC” was coined in 2001 by economist Jim O’Neill, then at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., to draw attention to strong economic growth rates in Brazil, Russia, India and China. The term was intended as an optimistic scenario for investors amid market pessimism following the terrorist attacks in the US on Sept. 11 that year. The group held its first leaders’ summit in 2009 and invited South Africa to join a year later, adding another continent and the letter “S.” 

About 30 countries want to establish ties with the bloc, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov was cited by news agency Tass as saying this week. 

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, will seek to become a member of Brics within the next two years, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar said in November. 

Except for India, the Brics have underperformed their emerging-market peers over the last five years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. US-led sanctions have put Russia off limits for many foreign investors, and some sectors in China — especially technology companies — have also been sanctioned or face potential investment bans.

Also Read

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

Six new members' combined share of Brics GDP to be just 11%: Report

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Thousands of Palestinians stream into Rafah as Israel expands its offensive

China appoints former top naval commander Dong Jun as new defence minister

Carefully evaluating all aspects of unfolding situation in Red Sea: MEA

New Year 2024: Make your resolutions according to your zodiac signs

Western assets will meet same fate if Russian assets are seized: Kremlin

Topics : BRICS Saudi Arabia Iran Egypt UAE Ethiopia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon