Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.54%)
65430.16 + 354.34
Nifty (0.53%)
19445.15 + 102.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.54%)
5609.70 + 85.35
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
39108.70 + 313.90
Nifty Bank (0.36%)
44656.65 + 161.40
Heatmap

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Despite deteriorating relations between the US and China, Goldman Sachs has intensified its investment activities through this fund

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as tensions between the US and China remained high, Goldman Sachs utilised funds from a partnership set up with Chinese state-backed capital to acquire several US and UK businesses, according to a report by The Financial Times (FT) on Wednesday. 

The Wall Street bank established a $2.5 billion partnership fund with China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC), in 2017. Since its inception, the fund has invested in seven diverse companies. 

Remarkably, despite deteriorating relations between the US and China, Goldman Sachs has intensified its investment activities through this fund, FT added.

Goldman Sachs' former chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein, initiated the China-US Industrial Cooperation Partnership Fund during Donald Trump's official visit to Beijing in 2017. Blankfein stated that the fund aimed to alleviate Washington's concerns over the trade imbalance with China by channelling Chinese capital into American enterprises. 

Blankfein also noted that CIC would serve as an anchor investor in the fund, actively assisting the acquired companies in expanding their operations within China.

In 2021, the fund acquired LRQA, the inspections and cybersecurity division of the UK's maritime classifications group Lloyd's Register. Specialising in inspection and certification services, LRQA operates in sectors including aerospace, defence, energy, and healthcare. 

Also Read

Everything to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme that opens today

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

PFRDA to allow pension funds for investments in sovereign green bonds

The curious case of vanishing Chinese foreign minister: Where is Qin Gang?

India may be world's 2nd-largest economy by 2075, says Goldman Sachs

JSW Group may acquire Ford Motor's Chennai plant to manufacture EVs: Report

Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran new chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur's board

3M agrees to pay $6 bn to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members

Return to office or risk losing job, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns staff

Blue Energy Motors bags contract from CONCOR for 100 LNG-powered trucks


The fund has also invested in Nettitude, a firm specialising in ethical hacking. 

In the US, investments include Cprime, a consultancy firm that focuses on cloud computing, and Parexel, a pharmaceutical testing company. 

FT reported that the fund has additionally invested in Project44, a start-up focused on tracking global supply chains; Aptos, a retail technology firm; Visual Comfort and Co, a lighting enterprise; and Boyd Corporation, a California-based manufacturer specialising in cooling systems for machine learning applications and drones.
Topics : Goldman Sachs China Sovereign funds BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon