Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Broadcom closes VMware deal after 18-month saga ending in China: Report

VMware will now become the centerpiece of Tan's software operations

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nick Turner and Ian King

Broadcom Inc. completed its takeover of software maker VMware Inc. following an unexpectedly long 18-month process that culminated in the deal getting approval in China. 
 
The transaction, worth $61 billion when it was announced in May 2022, pushes the chipmaker deeper into software. Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan is using the deal to build a bigger foothold in so-called hybrid cloud services, which cater to businesses that store data both in their own facilities and outside server farms. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Together we are well positioned to enable global enterprises to embrace private and hybrid cloud environments, making them more secure and resilient,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

But first, the acquisition had to clear a gauntlet of regulatory opposition, underscoring the difficulty of getting deals completed in 2023. The EU, UK, South Korea, Japan and other jurisdictions all weighed in on the transaction. 

Broadcom completed the takeover after getting approval from Chinese regulators earlier this week, but that blessing came with a list of conditions it must fulfill. There was no remaining legal impediment to closing in the US under merger regulations. 

The conditions imposed by China are tied to how the companies sell their products in the local market, including making sure VMware’s server software is interoperable with Broadcom’s competitors’ hardware, the regulator said in a statement Tuesday. China said it would approve the deal if the conditions were met and that it had the right to supervise and inspect the companies’ adherence to the restrictions.

VMware will now become the centerpiece of Tan’s software operations. He previously purchased CA Technologies and Symantec Corp.’s corporate security business, diversifying the chipmaker’s business.

VMware, founded in 1998, pioneered virtualization programs, which consolidated applications and workloads on a smaller number of server computers. The innovation made it easier for servers to handle more than one program.

To help finance the deal, Broadcom borrowed the full $28.4 billion available under a credit agreement previously reported in August, according to a filing. That will provide working capital, refinance VMware’s existing debt, and pay related costs and expenses.

Also Read

Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components

Broadcom's $61 bn deal to buy VMware gets cleared by EU regulators

US chipmaker Broadcom set to win EU nod for $61-billion VMware deal

Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

Broadcom's $61 bn VMware purchase wins UK competition watchdog's approval

Israel, Hamas agree on 1st truce, 50 hostages to be freed in swap

Nigeria aims Brics in two years, join G-20 in new foreign policy push

Warren Buffet donates Berkshire Hathaway shares to children's foundations

US FAA clears Boeing to flight certification tests for 737 MAX 10

India, Asean launch 5-day millets fest to raise awareness, create market

Topics : Broadcom European Union UK

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon