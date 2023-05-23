close

Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

Broadcom shares were up 4.3% in premarket trading after the announcement. The chipmaker is already a major supplier of wireless components to Apple

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-billion-dollar deal with chipmaker Broadcom Inc to use chips made in the United States.
 
Under the multi-year deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components with Apple that will be designed and built in several U.S. facilities, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major factory, Apple said.
 
Broadcom shares were up 4.3% in premarket trading after the announcement. The chipmaker is already a major supplier of wireless components to Apple.
 
Apple said it will tap Broadcom for what are known as film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) chips. The FBAR chips are part of a radio-frequency system that helps iPhones and other Apple devices connected to mobile data networks.
 
â€œAll of Appleâ€™s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and weâ€™ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in Americaâ€™s future," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.
 
Apple said it currently supports more than 1,100 jobs in Broadcomâ€™s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility.

