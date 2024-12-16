Business Standard
Home / World News / Canada's finance minister resigns after policy clash with PM Trudeau

Canada's finance minister resigns after policy clash with PM Trudeau

Domestic media reports said Freeland and Trudeau had clashed over a government proposal for temporary tax breaks and other spending measures

Canada flag, Canada

Freeland, seen as one of Trudeau's closest allies in cabinet, also served as deputy prime minister. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unexpectedly resigned on Monday, saying she was no longer on the same page with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the best path forward for Canada. 
Freeland quit just hours before she was due to present a fall economic update to parliament, a document widely expected to show the Liberal government had run up a much larger 2023/24 budget deficit than planned. 
"For the last number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada," Freeland said in a letter to Trudeau posted on X. 
Freeland, seen as one of Trudeau's closest allies in cabinet, also served as deputy prime minister. 
 
Domestic media reports said Freeland and Trudeau had clashed over a government proposal for temporary tax breaks and other spending measures. 
"On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet," Freeland said in a letter addressed to Trudeau. 

More From This Section

Lula Da Silva

Brazilian currency faces volatility as Prez Lula criticises rates level

Russian Oil

Damaged Russian ships likely spilled 3,700 tonnes of oil in Kerch Strait

European Union, EU

EU slaps sanctions on dozens more Russian officials; targets oil, gas fleet

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

US finalises $9.63 billion loan for Ford, SK On joint battery venture

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals with the Bengaluru-based company, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care, which will be among the top three players in India with 38 hospitals and a presence i

Lenders Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Brookline to merge in $1.1 bn deal

"Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet." There was no immediate reaction from Trudeau's office. 
One potential replacement could be former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, who already serves as an economic advisor to Trudeau. Carney though is not a legislator and tradition dictates he would need to run for a seat in the House of Commons elected chamber.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Canada flag, Canada

Canada Post says operations to resume after nearly monthlong strike

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada's IRCC to Indian students: Resubmit visas, study permits, other docs

US-China, US-China trade

Mexico, Canada, Asean gained more from US-China trade war than India: GTRI

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canadian ministers urge Trudeau for robust reply to Trump's tariff threats

Canada

Canada targets Chinese officials with sanctions over human rights abuses

Topics : Justin Trudeau Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon