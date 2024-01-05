Sensex (    %)
                        
Cargo Ship with 15 Indians hijacked near Somalia, Navy keeping close watch

Additionally, the Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation

Ship Carrying oil cargo

The hijacked ship has 15 Indians on board and communication has been established with the crew | Representative Image

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

A cargo ship, 'MV LILA NORFOLK' has been hijacked late last evening near the coast of Somalia and is being closely watched by the Indian Navy which has rushed a warship towards it, military officials said on Friday.
The hijacked ship has 15 Indians on board and communication has been established with the crew.
As per military officials, the information about the ship being hijacked off Somalia coast was received on Thursday evening. Moreover, the Indian Navy aircraft have been keeping a watch on the ship.
Additionally, the Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation.
Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Somalia somalia pirates cargo ships Shipping industry

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

