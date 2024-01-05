Cargo Ship with 15 Indians hijacked near Somalia, Navy keeping close watch

The hijacked ship has 15 Indians on board and communication has been established with the crew | Representative Image

A cargo ship, 'MV LILA NORFOLK' has been hijacked late last evening near the coast of Somalia and is being closely watched by the Indian Navy which has rushed a warship towards it, military officials said on Friday.

The hijacked ship has 15 Indians on board and communication has been established with the crew.

As per military officials, the information about the ship being hijacked off Somalia coast was received on Thursday evening. Moreover, the Indian Navy aircraft have been keeping a watch on the ship.

Additionally, the Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation.

Further details are awaited.