Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

The injured crew member has a bullet injury near his shoulder and has been taken to Oman for specialised treatment under the care of Indian Navy doctors

Indian Navy

Indian Navy warship INS Kochi helped rescue a crew member from the hijacked vessel, MV Ruen

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy, in the early hours of Monday, secured the release of an injured crew member of a Maltese-flagged commercial ship that was hijacked by pirates from the Arabian Sea last week.

An official said, "Indian Navy warship INS Kochi helped rescue a crew member from the hijacked vessel, MV Ruen, who suffered a bullet injury in firing by the pirates."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Navy, in a statement, said, "The injured crew member was medically managed onboard the warship, but due to urgent medical attention required, which was beyond the scope of the ship, he has been transferred ashore at Oman."

The official said that the injured crew member had a bullet injury near his shoulder, and had been taken to Oman for specialised treatment under the care of Indian Navy doctors.

The Indian Navy reported the crew member to be stable.

ALSO READ: Cargo ship hijacked last week moved toward coast of Somalia: EU naval force

"The official said that the Indian Navy held negotiations with the pirates and secured the release of the injured crew who was given first aid treatment and has been dropped at a port in Oman for specialist treatment by the Indian Navy," the official said.

The Indian Navy is monitoring the hijacking situation, which only came to light when a distress signal was broadcast by MV Ruen on December 14. In response to the distress call, the Indian Navy deployed one of its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft to locate and assist the distressed ship.

"The vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on the UKMTO portal, PM December 14, indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel. Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen," the Navy said in its statement.

Also Read

PKL 2023: Patna Pirates full list of players, price and live stream details

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Myanmar ethnic group seizes another crossing point along Chinese border

Masimo CEO open to settling Apple watch rift but says it takes two to tango

Trump defends comments about immigrants poisoning nation's blood in Iowa

Tesla analysts eyeing electric vehicle slowdown turn more cautious on 2024

N Korea, Russia clash with US and S Korea over Pyongyang's missile launch


It added that its aircraft flew over the hijacked vessel and its movement was being monitored. The vessel is now headed towards the coast of Somalia and we are keeping track of the evolving situation, it said.
Topics : Indian Navy Oman somalia pirates hijack rescue BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon