Chase UK will soon bar customers from making cryptocurrency transactions

Chase UK, JP Morgan's British digital bank, says it will bar customers from making cryptocurrency transactions starting next month citing an uptick in scams and fraud.

From October 16 onward, Chase customers will no longer be able to make crypto transactions using their debit card or through an outgoing bank transfer, the bank said Tuesday.

If we think you're making a payment related to crypto assets, we'll decline it, Chase said in an email to customers. If you'd still like to invest in crypto assets, you can try using a different bank or provider instead but please be cautious, as you may not be able to get the money back if the payment ends up being related to fraud or a scam.

In an email to The Associated Press, Chase said that Tuesday's decision was made to help keep customers and their money safe. The bank also pointed to increases in crypto fraud-related losses reported by UK regulators in the last year.

According to London-based law firm RPC, data from Britain's fraud reporting agency Action Fraud shows that the value of crypto fraud in the U.K. increased 41% last year reaching a record high of 306 million ($372.3 million). The November collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTC notably caused a sharp increase in fraud reports, RPC noted when sharing the findings in May, with numbers easing some at the start of 2023.

The Associated Press reached out to Action Fraud for statement Tuesday following Chase's decision to stop customers from making crypto transactions.

Also Read Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs Sidbi inks agreement with DLAI, aims to boost India's fintech sector PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip North Korean hackers suspected in new $35 million cryptocurrency theft US securities watchdog declares all-out war against crypto, files 130 cases At UN, North Korea says accuses US of fomenting an Asian NATO: Report Apple exec defends decision to make Google default search engine on iPhones Taliban controls the world's best performing currency this quarter Tesla's China exports in crosshairs of EU anti-subsidy probe: Report US FTC sues Amazon in landmark antitrust lawsuit over marketplace

JPMorgan Chase launched its U.K.-based digital bank under the Chase name back in September 2021. As of May of this year, Chase had more than 1.6 million customers in the U.K.