Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / China holds 2nd day of talks on Taiwan, fentanyl with Biden aide Sullivan

China holds 2nd day of talks on Taiwan, fentanyl with Biden aide Sullivan

Sullivan, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and others are meeting for talks from Tuesday to Thursday as the two countries are at odds over the Middle East and Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, Jake, Sullivan

"Over the past few years, bilateral relations have gone through twists and turns," Wang told reporters on Tuesday | (Photo: PTI)

Reuters Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan started his second day of meetings with top Chinese officials in Beijing on Wednesday, aimed at quieting tensions between the two superpowers ahead of the Nov. 5 US election.
 
Sullivan, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and others are meeting for talks from Tuesday to Thursday as the two countries are at odds over the Middle East and Ukraine, Chinese territorial claims from Taiwan to the South China Sea and trade.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The two continued talks after meetings and a dinner on Tuesday night at a lush resort on the northern outskirts of the Chinese capital.
 
"Over the past few years, bilateral relations have gone through twists and turns," Wang told reporters on Tuesday.
 
"We'll delve into a wide range of issues, including issues on which we agree on and those issues on where there are still differences that we need to manage effectively and substantively," said Sullivan.
 
In the final months of his presidency, Biden has pushed direct diplomacy to influence Chinese President Xi Jinping and keep those tensions at bay; US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in November's election, would likely pursue a similar strategy.

More From This Section

Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI finalises deal to build $3.5 bn joint EV battery factory in US

SpaceX rocket

Musk's SpaceX again delays launch of first-ever private spacewalk mission

Israel vs Palestine, Israel, Palestine

Will win war against terror by fighting together, says top Israeli official

Hurricane

What is Atlantic Nina? How La Nina's cousin could affect hurricane season

Israel, Hezbollah

Israel, Hezbollah step back, but for how long? All eyes on Iran's next move

However many analysts aligned with Republican former President Donald Trump see that approach as too soft, in the face of China's increasingly assertive foreign policy.
 
Sullivan wants to expand military-to-military talks down to the theatre command level, a step that Washington hopes could prevent conflict in specific areas like the Taiwan strait.
 
The US also wants China to take more action at home to prevent the development of chemicals that can be made into fentanyl, the leading cause of US drug overdoses, and reach an understanding about safety standards for artificial intelligence.
 
Beijing plans to express its disapproval over US tariffs on a range of manufactured goods and export controls targeting Chinese chip makers, and talk about its claims of sovereignty over democratically ruled Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

Jake Sullivan, China officials to hold discussions on Taiwan, military

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

US NSA Sullivan to visit China next week; discuss Taiwan, fentanyl issue

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

China wants Trump to win presidential elections: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

Dalai Lama

China lodges strong protest as top American official meets Dalai Lama

Solar factory

Southeast Asia's solar industry boom threatened by US-China trade tensions

Topics : Joe Biden US China Taiwan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon